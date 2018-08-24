Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Ed Woodward Amid Discord Rumours

JON SUPER/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has denied talk of a rift between himself and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Mirror's David McDonnell reported Mourinho feels "undermined" by Woodward's failure to back him in the transfer market this summer and would have quit United if he were at another club.



Per Alex Richards of the same outlet, the Portuguese was asked if they still had a positive relationship and replied: "Of course."

When pressed further on if there were any problems between them, he offered "no" in response.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.