Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Ed Woodward Amid Discord Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward (R) listens as Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho talks with former Manchester United player Bobby Charlton (not pictured) following the pre-season friendly football match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the DW stadium in Wigan, northwest England, on July 16, 2016. / AFP / JON SUPER / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read JON SUPER/AFP/Getty Images)
JON SUPER/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has denied talk of a rift between himself and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. 

The Mirror's David McDonnell reported Mourinho feels "undermined" by Woodward's failure to back him in the transfer market this summer and would have quit United if he were at another club.

Per Alex Richards of the same outlet, the Portuguese was asked if they still had a positive relationship and replied: "Of course."

When pressed further on if there were any problems between them, he offered "no" in response.

                                      

