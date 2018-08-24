BC Prienai-Skycop Coach: LaVar, LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Tried to 'Destroy' Team

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

The Ball family's overseas experiment with Lithuanian club BC Prienai-Skycop was a wild ride, and now head coach Virginijus Seskus is sounding off.

Seskus put LaVar, LiAngelo and LaMelo on blast in a statement addressing their season together, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman:

An excerpt:

"The first and most crucial mistake we made was allowing them, especially LaVar, think that they are in charge of the club—its decisions, its plans and even the game. His boys were nowhere near the level of the LKL, let alone NBA, which [the] league obviously understands, seeing the draft outcome.

"And the most disappointing fact was that they had no inner drive to become better. And when they saw it was going nowhere, they started destroying the club, not paying out prize money to the Big Baller Brand tournament winners, etc."

Right away, a few things jump out:

LiAngelo and LaMelo gave up their college eligibility to turn professional and join the club. LiAngelo was in the midst of an indefinite suspension at UCLA for a shoplifting scandal, while LaMelo was pulled from his Chino Hills squad.

LaVar's Big Baller Brand supported the team and even created showcase games—as in, showcase games for his sons. Gelo and Melo had some eye-popping numbers during the BBB showcase, including a 72-piece from the middle Ball brother:

For the season, though, Gelo averaged 12.6 points per game, while Melo checked in at 6.5. They left the team two games before the season concluded.

LaVar, who even made his way to the sidelines to do some coaching during the season, was critical of Seskus when he opted not to start Melo and Gelo, saying that he was not going to be the coach's "buddy" anymore:



Gelo was not selected in June's NBA draft and was not invited to participate in any team's Summer League Games, instead having to settle for his father's Junior Basketball Association. And recently, a JBA player has accused the league of not fulfilling his contract, per Cycle's Thomas Duffy.