B/R's Best Reads of the Week of August 26

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Meet Jon Halapio: The Ex-Used Car Salesman Who Just May Start for the NY Giants

How the potential Giants’ starting center went from selling used cars to protecting Eli Manning and blocking for Saquon Barkley within just two years.

Medically Barred from the NBA, Isaiah Austin Is Putting Up Big Numbers in China

Isaiah Austin is averaging 35 PPG overseas, but the NBA won’t clear him to play because a rare condition puts him at risk of a heart attack every time he steps on the court.

Lane Kiffin Is Recasting Himself and FAU Football One Witty Tweet at a Time

We got Lane Kiffin to open up on his infamous Twitter account and how he uses it for recruiting.

