Las Vegas Lights FC to Drop $5,000 from Helicopter as Fan Promotion

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

The Las Vegas Strip and skyline including various hotels and casinos are seen at night in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this photograph taken October 18, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Anyone who has been to live sporting events in recent years has dealt with rising prices of tickets, parking and concessions, but some fans of the Las Vegas Lights FC will leave a Sept. 8 game with extra spending cash.

According to Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun, the promotion for the Lights FC's USL game against the LA Galaxy II will involve $5,000 dropped from a helicopter onto Cashman Field's turf. Two hundred fans will have the opportunity to collect said money.

Granger noted this isn't the only notable promotion Las Vegas has done, considering it paraded llamas on the field prior to games and had players posing shirtless to reveal the team's shorts.

Not everyone is lucky enough to leave an entertainment venue in Las Vegas with more money than when they arrived, but a few hundred fans will have the chance to do just that while catching a soccer game.    

