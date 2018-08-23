Former Maryland AD Intervened in Football Players' Sexual Misconduct Case

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Kevin Anderson resigned from his position as the University of Maryland's athletic director in April, but he reportedly intervened in a sexual misconduct case involving two athletes before doing so, per Christine Condon of The Diamondback.

Condon reported Anderson used $15,000 of the athletic department's funds to acquire legal representation for two football players after they were accused of sexual misconduct and then did not part ways with the lawyers after directed to do so by the university.

While Condon explained the NCAA does allow schools to pay for lawyers in cases involving student-athletes, a university statement said Anderson's intervening violated its "commitment to a fair and impartial handling of all such matters."

What's more, the NCAA executive committee passed a resolution in 2014 saying athletic departments should "not manage, direct, control or interfere with college or university investigations into allegations of sexual violence," which was applicable in this case.

Maryland started an internal investigation into Anderson and his handling of the situation.

Anderson took a six-month sabbatical before ultimately resigning near the end of the six-month period.

He was the athletic director at Army before taking over the role at Maryland in 2010.