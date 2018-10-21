Chris Ivory, Derek Anderson, More Fantasy Outlook After LeSean McCoy's Injury

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The fantasy outlook for Buffalo Bills offensive players changed Sunday when running back LeSean McCoy suffered an injury.

The Bills announced that McCoy has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a head injury.

Even at the age of 30, McCoy was being counted on as a key fantasy player in 2018. The six-time Pro Bowler was the 17th running back selected with an average draft position of 41.9 in Yahoo Sports leagues.

McCoy has been used in a limited role so far this season. He came into Week 7 with 243 rushing yards on 61 attempts in five games. His 12.2 attempts per game are his fewest since he was a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

With McCoy sidelined, Buffalo's fantasy options look much different. Here are the key players to keep an eye on as you scour the waiver wire for potential replacements.

The Bills go from one 30-year-old running back to another as Chris Ivory takes over as their No. 1 guy.

Even being skeptical of Ivory's running potential, there are certain numbers to indicate he can be a sleeper success. He was one of three running backs last season to average at least two yards per carry when being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

So far this season, Ivory has just 56 touches and 233 yards from scrimmage. His 2.5 yards per carry is easily the worst of his career, far below the 3.4 mark he had in 2017.

As a receiver, Ivory has been excellent in his career at avoiding would-be tacklers out of the backfield:

Ivory has turned into a consistent threat in the passing game after having five receptions total in his first four seasons. The 2015 Pro Bowler had 89 catches from 2014 to 2017.

Since the Bills don't have a quarterback who has proved his ability to consistently get the ball downfield with accuracy, Ivory is going to be a safety net in the passing game. He should rack up enough receptions to be a flex option in PPR leagues if you're desperate for roster help.

With Josh Allen sidelined by an elbow injury, the Bills signed Derek Anderson on Oct. 9, and he made his first start in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Anderson had one effective season as an NFL starting quarterback. That came all the way back in 2007 with the Cleveland Browns, when he threw for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns.

From 2008 to 2017, Anderson completed 52.4 percent of his passes with 26 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 55 games.

Given the quality depth at quarterback around the NFL right now, there is no reason for Anderson to be on your radar. He has been ineffective for a decade and is playing for a team with a dearth of skill-position playmakers.

The only Bills player who might be worth keeping on your roster is Kelvin Benjamin, who is available in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues. His season numbers have been dreadful with 146 yards on 10 receptions in six games.

From a volume standpoint, though, Benjamin was targeted at least five times in five of the first six games. The Bills figure to throw a lot because they will be trailing often, and someone has to be on the receiving end of those targets from Anderson.

With the right matchup, Benjamin could have a solid game with at least one touchdown at some point. If there's a weak defense on the schedule, he will be worth a flex spot if other players are injured or on a bye.