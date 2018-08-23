Jimbo Fisher Says Texas A&M Open to Inquiries After Santino Marchiol Allegations

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher commented Thursday on allegations made by former Aggies linebacker Santino Marchiol against the A&M coaching staff.

According to Andrew Olsen of Saturday Down South, Fisher said the following with regard to how the allegations are being handled: "We take them very seriously and we're open to all inquiries. We feel very confident in our program and how we've done things."

On Tuesday, Dan Wolken of USA Today published a report in which Marchiol made several allegations, including that that assistant coach Bradley Dale Peveto gave him and other players "hundreds of dollars" in cash to host unofficial recruiting visits.

Marchiol also described voluntary, player-run summer practices in which coaches allegedly watched, called plays and evaluated the players—a violation of NCAA rules.

Additionally, Marchiol said after hearing a "pop" in his right foot on June 11, director of athletic training Dan Jacobi told him to continue practicing.

Marchiol said he did so and "ran 24 100-yard sprints until he could not feel his ankle anymore."

Despite being informed that he had a Grade 2 ankle sprain with possible ligament damage, Marchiol practiced the rest of the week.

Marchiol said he believed he was pushed to play through the injury due to the notion created by Fisher and his staff that players weren't pushed hard enough under previous head coach Kevin Sumlin.

His allegations came to light as part of a statement related to his petition to obtain a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately as a transfer at the University of Arizona.

Marchiol is enrolled at Arizona, and he is currently practicing with the football team under Sumlin, who recruited him to Texas A&M.

Fisher signed a big contract with Texas A&M during the offseason after spending the previous eight campaigns as the head coach at Florida State.

The Fisher-led Aggies will begin their 2018 slate Aug. 30 against FCS school Northwestern State.