David Fizdale: Knicks Sticking to 'Awesome Plan,' Kristaps Porzingis 'Excited'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale is optimistic about where his team stands entering the 2018-19 season.

In an interview with NBC New York's Bruce Beck (h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post) on Wednesday, Fizdale said the following about the Knicks' development:

"It's already happening. Kristaps [Porzingis] will come back healthy. He was already having a big-time season last year when he got knocked down. We had an awesome draft with Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Allonzo Trier—our two-way player. [General manager] Scott [Perry] and these guys are sticking to an awesome plan, bringing in guys maybe that didn't work out at a place before but are high draft picks. [With] good player development, good culture, they can turn into something they were expected to be. We're doing it the right way."

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Fizdale added that Porzingis is "excited" about the upcoming campaign.

