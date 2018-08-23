Tomas Repka to Serve 6 Months in Jail for Advertising Ex-Wife's Sexual Services

EuroFootball/Getty Images

Former West Ham United defender Tomas Repka has been sentenced to serve six months in prison for advertising the sexual services of his ex-wife, Vladka Erbova, on the internet without her knowledge.

Per Radio Praha (h/t TalkSport), Repka and partner Katerina Kristelova were found guilty of creating the ads, which included the victim's phone number. Kristelova avoided jail time but was fined 50,000 Czech Koruna (£1,748) for her involvement in posting the first ad.

Repka made 167 appearances for West Ham between 2001 and 2006.

The 44-year-old also earned 46 caps for the Czech Republic and had two spells with Sparta Prague either side of his five-year stay in east London.

Steve Goodman of The Sun provided quotes from Erbova and Repka from the court hearing:

"I collapsed when I found out who had done it. I could not sleep.

"I needed to see a psychiatrist, and I am going into therapy.

A contrite Repka said: "I'm sorry - it was wrong of me. But my relationship with my ex-wife was not good.

"I wasn't able to see my son, and the situation escalated."

Jon Livesey reported for the Mirror in May that Repka and ex-wife Erbova resolved a legal dispute over unpaid child maintenance in 2015.

According to Livesey, Repka and Kristelova were already investigated this year after allegations they posted Erbova's details on an erotic site without her consent.