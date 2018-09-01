Kenny Omega Beats Pentagon Jr. at All In PPV; Attacked by Chris Jericho

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

In arguably the most highly anticipated bout at Saturday's All In pay-per-view, Kenny Omega defeated Pentagon Jr. in a modern-day dream match.

Omega didn't have much of an opportunity to celebrate his win, though, as he was attacked by Chris Jericho after the bout.

The lights went out following the contest, and although it initially seemed like Pentagon attacked Omega, it was Jericho disguised in Pentagon's gear, as seen in the following tweet courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet:

After taking Omega out with a Codebreaker, Jericho said he would see Omega on his wrestling-themed cruise in October.

Of all the wrestlers in the world who aren't currently signed to WWE, there is an argument to be made for Omega and Pentagon as the two most popular.

Omega is at his peak as the IWGP heavyweight champion after beating Kazuchika Okada for the title in thrilling fashion at Dominion in June.

Even before that victory, Omega was considered by many to be the best in-ring performer in wrestling. Prior to winning the IWGP heavyweight title, he held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and IWGP United States Championship.

Omega also won the G1 Climax tournament in 2016, and he has several highly acclaimed matches on his resume, many of which came against Okada.

Pentagon may not be quite as celebrated as the Canadian, but there is no denying the immense star power he brings to the table.

Although he has held multiple titles for AAA in Mexico, Pentagon may be best known for his exploits in Lucha Underground.

He has been one of Lucha Underground's top stars since it debuted, and he ended Season 3 by beating Prince Puma for the Lucha Underground Championship at Ultima Lucha Tres and sending him packing to WWE NXT, where he is now known as North American champion Ricochet.

Most of Season 4 has been based around Pentagon as well, and he continues to hold the Lucha Underground title.

Despite not speaking English, he has an incredible connection with the American audience, and that was on full display at All In.

While Omega and Pentagon wrestle completely different styles, they meshed well and put on a memorable performance Saturday.

Omega prevailed as expected, but Pentagon also showed a wide viewing audience why he is one of the fastest-rising stars in the business.

