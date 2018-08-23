Andre Drummond Says Kevin Durant Is the Best Pickup Basketball Player

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 29: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives towards the basket on Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on October 29, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons All-Star center Andre Drummond said Wednesday there is no better pickup basketball player than Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Drummond praised KD, saying, "He's very fun to watch and play with. ... I think he's very unguardable."

When asked what put Durant ahead of players such as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the pickup realm, Drummond said, "He's 7'0" and handles the ball very well, shoots the ball lights-out, so it makes it very hard for people to contest his shots."

Drummond's comments came on the heels of Durant, James and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard being spotted playing pickup games in L.A. this week.

It's difficult to argue with Drummond's assessment given Durant's all-around skill set offensively in addition to the advantage his length (7'4" wingspan) gives him defensively.

Durant, a nine-time All-Star, is also a two-time defending Finals MVP.

