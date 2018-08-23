Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Set to Offer €90M for Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: (L-R) Sergio Canales of Real Sociedad, Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to spend €90 million (£80.9 million) to land Ivan Rakitic and have made contact with Barcelona over a possible transfer. 

According to Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz, PSG are set to "back up their interest with a firm bid" for the Croatian, though they're not willing to meet his €120 million (£107.8 million) buyout clause.

Rakitic would reportedly prefer to stay at the Camp Nou rather than leave, but Barca cannot afford to improve on the deal he signed last year, and the Parisians are hoping to lure him by doubling his wages.

                                   

