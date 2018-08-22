Zach Smith's Lawyer: Urban Meyer 'Collateral Damage' of Courtney Smith's 'Vengeance'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Brad Koffel, the lawyer for former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith, addressed the university's decision to suspend head coach Urban Meyer for the first three games of the 2018 season.

Per USA Today's A.J. Perez, Koffel said Smith's ex-wife, Courtney, is seeking "vengeance" against him and Meyer was caught in the middle of it.

"Zach Smith married a woman he should not have married. Vengeance against her ex-husband regrettably resulted in collateral damage to Urban Meyer, Gene Smith & The Ohio State University," Koffel told Perez.

Zach and Courtney divorced in 2016 after she accused him of domestic assault on two different occasions in 2009 and 2015.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy wrote on Facebook last month that Courtney chose not to press charges for the 2009 incident and a spokesperson for the Powell Police Department said the 2015 case has been closed.

Zach was fired by Ohio State last month after an Ohio judge granted Courtney a federal protection order requiring him to stay at least 500 feet away from her.

Meyer told reporters during Big Ten media days on July 24, one day after Smith's firing, he was unaware of the 2015 accusations against Smith.

McMurphy reported on Aug. 1 through text messages and an interview with Courtney that Meyer knew of the allegations against Zach.

Meyer, who was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1, will be eligible to return for Ohio State's Sept. 22 game against Tulane.

Zach Smith worked with Meyer at Florida from 2005 to 2009 and Ohio State from 2012 to 2018.