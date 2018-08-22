Urban Meyer Said He Followed His Heart, Not His Head on Zach Smith Allegations

Annie Rice/Associated Press

After Ohio State announced Wednesday that Urban Meyer would be suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2018 season, the head coach read a prepared statement regarding his handling of domestic violence accusations against former assistant Zach Smith.

The Big Ten Network shared video of Meyer's statement, in which he said he "followed my heart and not my head" prior to firing Smith on July 23.

