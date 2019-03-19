Report: Ex-Packers WR Randall Cobb Agrees to 1 Year, $5M Contract with Cowboys

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Randall Cobb is on the move after the star wide receiver reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Jay Glazer of Fox reported the news, while Adam Schefter of ESPN noted the deal is for one year and $5 million.

The Green Bay Packers spent much of last year's offseason retooling their roster following a 7-9 campaign. New general manager Brian Gutekunst spent big money to sign tight end Jimmy Graham after releasing Jordy Nelson.

Davante Adams received a four-year extension worth up to $58 million in December 2017. He led the team in receptions (74), receiving yards (885) and touchdowns (10) last year and took over as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 option.

Because of the commitments to Graham and Adams—and a new $134 million deal for Rodgers—Cobb's future with the organization seemed unsettled. The 2014 Pro Bowler played out the final season of his contract worth $8.6 million, per Spotrac.

The Ringer's Mike Lombardi said during the Aug. 22 GM Street podcast (via Rotoworld) that the wide receiver was being dangled in trade talks by the Packers. Nothing ever materialized, allowing the 28-year-old to play out the string with Green Bay.

A hamstring injury limited Cobb to nine games in 2018. He finished with 383 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions. It marked his second straight year of declining performance, per Pro Football Focus:

Injuries and wear and tear are becoming an issue for Cobb as he gets older. He told reporters last July he had offseason ankle surgery to remove cartilage. His yards per catch hasn't been higher than 10.5 in a season since 2014.

Cobb has been an excellent slot receiver throughout his career. He's also proved himself to be an asset on special teams as a return man on kicks and punts with three touchdowns.

The Cowboys have plenty of options to make sure Cobb's talents get put to great use as they chase down another playoff appearance in 2019.