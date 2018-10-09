Adrian Peterson Dislocated Shoulder; RB Says Injury Won't Cause Him to Miss Time

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson doesn't expect to miss time despite suffering a dislocated shoulder during Monday night's 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN.com's John Keim, Peterson is unconcerned about the injury even though he participated in just two second-half plays after he suffered the setback late in the first half: "It's not going to keep me out. I came back into the game. It was just a situation where it was sore. I just thank God it wasn't worse."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden added Peterson would get an MRI on Tuesday to determine if there is serious damage.

Peterson has had to deal with injuries as his carries have piled up. While he has missed a game here and there due to foot, thigh and ankle setbacks, a 2014 torn ACL limited him to one contest and a torn meniscus kept him to three in 2016.

He also played in just 10 games last season between the Saints and Arizona Cardinals as because of a neck injury.

Peterson got off to a strong start in burgundy and gold, running for 96 yards and a score in his team debut in Week 1. He has 242 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2018 to go with seven receptions for 136 yards.

While the injuries have taken their toll, the 33-year-old isn't ready to retire. The fact that he is still able to play is a credit to his work ethic.

"He's a physical freak," Gruden said in August, per Keim. "He's in great shape, explosive, and that's what sold us. Some of the backs we had in here [for workouts] were huffing and puffing, keeling over. He was standing straight up. He could have gone on another two hours."

Of course, his critics note he played in just 13 games during the previous two seasons, running for 601 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four fumbles in 193 carries.

In the wake of rookie Derrius Guice's season-ending torn ACL during the preseason, Peterson has established himself as the Redskins' go-to back in early-down and short-yardage situations.

If the injury is more serious than he anticipates, third-down back Chris Thompson will likely see increased early-down work, while Kapri Bibbs and Samaje Perine will figure into the mix.