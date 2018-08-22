Blake Griffin on Going to Therapy: 'They're Helping You Find Those Answers'

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin is the latest NBA player to open about his own mental health and going to see a therapist.

Appearing on CJ McCollum's podcast (via Rod Beard of the Detroit News), Griffin described what he learned speaking to a mental health professional.

"I have gone and seen a therapist before—just to sit and talk," Griffin said. "What a lot of people don't realize about therapy is they're not giving you answers; they're helping you find those answers."

A number of NBA stars have used their platform to speak up about their own mental health and how they sought treatment.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love wrote on the Players' Tribune about finding a therapist after having a panic attack during a Nov. 5 game against the Atlanta Hawks:

"I want to make it clear that I don't have things figured out about all of this. I'm just starting to do the hard work of getting to know myself. For 29 years, I avoided that. Now, I'm trying to be truthful with myself. I'm trying to be good to the people in my life. I'm trying to face the uncomfortable stuff in life while also enjoying, and being grateful for, the good stuff. I'm trying to embrace it all, the good, bad and ugly."

In an interview with ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan, former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce said he had "depression for a year" following an incident at a dance club in September 2000 when he was stabbed 11 times.

"I couldn't be near crowds," Pierce said. "If I got in a crowded place, I'd start shaking inside. It took me years to get over that. If I was walking and someone bumped into me or rubbed against me, I'd freak out."

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been outspoken about his bouts with depression in an effort to help people who are dealing with something similar.

Griffin's admission could also serve as a way to help others who have considered going to see a therapist to help them overcome any potential hurdles in their way.