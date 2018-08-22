Rutgers Football Players Charged with Stealing $11,000 in Credit Card Fraud Scam

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 14: A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet is seen on the sidelines during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Eight Rutgers football players, including linebacker Brendan DeVera and defensive back K.J. Gray, stole approximately $11,000 as part of a credit fraud scheme, according to NJ Advance Media's Keith Sargeant and Craig McCarthy.

DeVera and Gray were pegged as the "ringleaders," per Sargeant and McCarthy, and have been formally charged with second-degree credit card fraud and money laundering. They were dismissed from the program in July. 

The other players allegedly involved in the scheme include: linebacker Malik Dixon, defensive back Edwin Lopez, defensive back Naijee Jones, defensive back Kobe Marfo, linebacker Syhiem Simmons and linebacker  C.J. Onyechi. 

Each member of that group, in addition to DeVera and Gray, will reportedly be charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. 

According to Sargeant and McCarthy, Simmons and Lopez have also left Rutgers with criminal proceedings ongoing. 

