Kenny Britt Reportedly to Be Released by Patriots After 1 Season with Team

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kenny Britt's tenure with the New England Patriots was short-lived.

After signing the veteran receiver in December 2017, New England released Britt on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Britt signed a two-year deal with the Patriots last year after being released by the Cleveland Browns, a team that had given him a four-year, $32.5 million contract last offseason.

After joining the team so late in the season, Britt made a very limited impact in New England. He caught just two passes for 23 yards in three regular-season games. He was inactive during the team's run to Super Bowl LII.

Britt was on the physically unable to perform list earlier this summer after hurting his hamstring during minicamp. His release comes just days after he acknowledged that the injury was costing him valuable time on the field.

"I definitely feel like I’m behind," Britt told Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal on Sunday. "Because I'm not out there with the guys getting the chemistry that I need with the quarterbacks and just with everybody on the same page with what we do."

The former first-round pick has played for four teams in his nine years in the league, spending his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has hauled in 329 career catches for 5,137 yards and 32 touchdowns. Prior to his release, he recorded 18 receptions for 233 yards and two scores in nine games for the Browns.

He is just two years removed from his lone 1,000-yard season.

Britt, now 29, has shown glimpses of potential during his career. However, injuries and off-the-field issues have kept him from fully realizing that potential.

This move is just the latest in what has been an offseason overhaul of the receiving corps in New England. Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola have moved on, while veterans Cordarrelle Patterson and Eric Decker have been added. Also of note, Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.