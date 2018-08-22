WWE Legend Goldberg in Touch with Donald Trump Secret Service After Twitter Hack

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg said he was the victim of a Twitter hacker who then made threatening comments toward President Donald Trump, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Goldberg's representatives reached out to the United States Secret Service to discuss the matter.

Goldberg also made reference to the incident on Twitter:

Through Goldberg's account, the alleged hacker initiated the discussion by accusing Trump of threatening he and his wife before laying down a challenge to the commander in chief.

"I challange you to a fist fight you spatastic s--t head ill f--king kill you," the hacker wrote.

A representative for Goldberg said the former world champion "continues to be a target for opportunistic hackers with bad intentions who are seeking notoriety and revenue."

Goldberg was a contestant in the third season of Celebrity Apprentice, a spinoff of Trump's Apprentice reality show series. Trump fired Goldberg in the sixth episode of the season. Goldberg told TMZ in November 2015 he lost his respect for Trump based on the circumstances of his exit from the show.