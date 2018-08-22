Wisconsin Suspends Danny Davis; Witnessed Alleged Quintez Cephus Sexual Assault

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers scores a touchdown during the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl against the Miami Hurricanesat Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers announced Wednesday the suspension of wide receiver Danny Davis for two games, via Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press:

The news comes after Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the criminal complaint against wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who has been charged with counts of sexual assault, and noted that Davis "who is Cephus' roommate, also was present at the time and took photos of one of the women" who accused Cephus of sexual assault. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kyler Murray Named QB1 at Oklahoma

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler Murray Named QB1 at Oklahoma

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    All the Best of Walk-On Scholarship Reveals 🙌

    College Football logo
    College Football

    All the Best of Walk-On Scholarship Reveals 🙌

    Tom VanHaaren
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Meyer on Campus as Decision Looms

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Meyer on Campus as Decision Looms

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Big 12 Preview: Who Will Win in 2018?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Full Big 12 Preview: Who Will Win in 2018?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report