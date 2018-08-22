Wisconsin Suspends Danny Davis; Witnessed Alleged Quintez Cephus Sexual Assault

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers announced Wednesday the suspension of wide receiver Danny Davis for two games, via Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press:

The news comes after Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the criminal complaint against wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who has been charged with counts of sexual assault, and noted that Davis "who is Cephus' roommate, also was present at the time and took photos of one of the women" who accused Cephus of sexual assault.

