The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook Up the Eastern Conference One Year Ago Today

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 22, 2018

  1. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  2. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  3. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  4. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  5. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  6. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  7. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  8. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  9. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  10. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  11. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  12. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  13. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  14. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  15. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  16. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  17. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  18. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

Right Arrow Icon

The Cavs and Celtics completed a blockbuster trade last year, swapping All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas. Watch above to see the details, fallout and where the teams stand going into the 2018-2019 season.

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Where Are They Now? Assessing Kyrie-IT Blockbuster 1 Year Later

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Where Are They Now? Assessing Kyrie-IT Blockbuster 1 Year Later

    Darren Hartwell
    via NESN.com

    He Has 1st-Rd. Talent but Can't Play in NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    He Has 1st-Rd. Talent but Can't Play in NBA

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Maggette Wins BIG3 MVP, Gary Payton Wins Best Trash-Talker

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Maggette Wins BIG3 MVP, Gary Payton Wins Best Trash-Talker

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Faried Charged with Criminal Possession of Weed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Faried Charged with Criminal Possession of Weed

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report