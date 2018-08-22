Jerry Jones Wants Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott to Sit for Final Preseason Games

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his desire to sit quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott for the remainder of the preseason Tuesday.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr., Jones suggested the absence of starting offensive linemen Zack Martin and Travis Frederick, who are out with knee injuries, are playing a role in his thought process: "Yeah, because when you don't have that front out there, that starting group, and that might make you a little porous. And you wouldn't want to be porous there with Dak."

The Cowboys' next preseason contest is Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET.

