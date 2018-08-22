Eli Manning Concerned Saquon Barkley 'Missing Valuable Time' Due to Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said Tuesday he has some concern that rookie running back Saquon Barkley has missed time because of a hamstring injury.

After saying he wasn't worried wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sitting out, Manning said the following about Barkley, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News: "Now Saquon, that's different, just because he's a rookie and missing some valuable time. So I know he's getting mental reps. It's different than practice reps; it's different than game reps. Hopefully he can get back soon."

Barkley hasn't practiced or appeared in a preseason game since straining his left hamstring during practice Aug. 13.

