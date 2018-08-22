Eli Manning Concerned Saquon Barkley 'Missing Valuable Time' Due to Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws a pass as teammate Saquon Barkley (26) blocks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said Tuesday he has some concern that rookie running back Saquon Barkley has missed time because of a hamstring injury.

After saying he wasn't worried wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sitting out, Manning said the following about Barkley, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News: "Now Saquon, that's different, just because he's a rookie and missing some valuable time. So I know he's getting mental reps. It's different than practice reps; it's different than game reps. Hopefully he can get back soon."

Barkley hasn't practiced or appeared in a preseason game since straining his left hamstring during practice Aug. 13.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

