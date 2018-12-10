Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin's Knee Injury Isn't Considered 'Serious'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin was forced to leave his team's Week 14 29-23 overtime win against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a knee injury.

On Monday morning, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys do not think Martin's knee injury is "serious," and that while the guard may miss time during the regular season, he would be ready to return for the postseason in January.

"Martin was injured on a Dak Prescott pass to the right side to receiver Amari Cooper," according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "He had to be helped off the field. Martin didn't return to the sideline and wasn't available for comment after the win." George also noted "Martin will undergo an MRI on Monday."

Martin has been limited with a knee injury throughout the season, which first caused him to miss most of training camp and has acted up at different points during the year. Martin was forced to leave early in Week 10 with the injury but returned in time for Week 11.

"It looks similar to the last time that he left the game," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Martin's injury," per George. "We, right now, don't see anything structurally or specific, but we are concerned. But we don't see anything that's different from the last time he hurt it with his MCL."

Despite the various ailments, the 28-year-old has played in every game this season after starting each of the first 64 games in the first four years of his career.

In that time, the guard has also proved to be among the best in the NFL, earning four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nominations.

This level of play helped him earn a six-year extension worth $84 million this offseason, making him the highest-paid offensive guard in NFL history.

While there is no denying his impact when healthy, the latest injury could force the Cowboys to learn how to play without one of their most important players.

Adam Redmond has filled in for Martin at times this season, but Xavier Su'a-Filo is the top option if the rest of the line is healthy. In any case, the latest injury could hurt the entire Cowboys offense as they push towards the postseason while sitting atop the NFC East with a 8-5 record.