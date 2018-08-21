Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and More in WWE News Roundup for Aug. 21

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Finn Balor attends WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

     

Finn Balor on WWE Fans Booing Roman Reigns: 'He's 1 of the All-Time Greats'

While Roman Reigns is a divisive figure among WWE fans, Finn Balor was unequivocal in his praise of the universal champion. In an interview with Sky Sports, Balor described Reigns as "one of the all-time greats" and said Reigns had helped him behind the scenes after he arrived in WWE.

     

Shinsuke Nakamura Recounts In-Ring Mistake with John Cena

Shinsuke Nakamura inadvertently dropped John Cena on his neck during a match on SmackDown Live in August 2017. Nakamura revealed in an interview with Gorilla Position (h/t Wrestling Inc's Aaron Varble) some WWE officials were upset with him backstage after the match but that Cena intervened to take blame for the mistake.

     

Pete Dunne to Defend UK Title in Birmingham, England

WWE announced Tuesday that Pete Dunne will put the United Kingdom Championship on the line during the NXT UK tapings over the weekend at the Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, England. Dunne has held the title for more than a year after defeating Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May 2017.

