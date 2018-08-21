Finn Balor on WWE Fans Booing Roman Reigns: 'He's 1 of the All-Time Greats'

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Prior to SummerSlam on Sunday, WWE Superstar Finn Balor provided Roman Reigns with a ringing endorsement.

When asked by Sky Sports about the mixed reaction Reigns receives from the WWE Universe, Balor heaped heavy praise upon the Big Dog:

"I don't get it. He's probably one of the hardest-working people in WWE, he looks great, he's professional, a great talker and behind everything, a great person. He's great behind the scenes, he will help you with anything you want and he's always polite. He was great to me when I first came into WWE and he continues to help me today. I can't speak of anything but greatness for Roman Reigns, he's one of the all-time greats."

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam before successfully defending the title against Balor on Monday's episode of Raw.

Reigns has main evented each of the past four WrestleManias, and his win over Lesnar on Sunday was another vote of confidence from WWE management in him as the face of the company.

Due largely to the perception that WWE is pushing Reigns to the top over other deserving performers, a cross section of the WWE fanbase has rebelled against the Big Dog.

Although Reigns has his fair share of fans as well, he tends to garner a mixed reaction.

The live crowd in Brooklyn, New York, was pleased with Reigns on Monday when he announced he was giving Balor a shot at the title.

The fans were firmly behind Balor during the entertaining match, and while they were disappointed that Balor fell short, the fans were back on Reigns' side when he reformed The Shield with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

While the overwhelming opinion within the wrestling business appears to be that Reigns is a strong performer in the ring and on the mic who deserves to be in his current spot, there will seemingly always be detractors regardless of how much he continues to improve.

