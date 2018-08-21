Hue Jackson's 'Real Goal' for Josh Gordon Is to Be Ready for Opener vs. Steelers

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Now that Josh Gordon has returned to the Cleveland Browns, head coach Hue Jackson hopes to have his star receiver ready to play when the regular season begins.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Jackson said his "real goal" is to have Gordon in game shape for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

"The most important thing for Josh is let's make sure he's in great shape, in a great place. Let's keep being where he's been since he's been here, which has been outstanding, and keep moving him forward. ... As I said, there's a chance against Detroit at the end. It'd be great. If not, my real goal is can we get him up and running by the time we play Pittsburgh. I think that's really important."

Gordon announced Saturday he was rejoining the Browns after taking time to work on his mental health when training camp started on July 26.

The same day Gordon returned to the Browns, he was placed on the active/non-football illness list. An NFL spokesman told Cabot that Gordon's medical team has to clear him before he is allowed to practice.

After missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension, Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last November. The 27-year-old appeared in Cleveland's final five games, recording 335 yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

The Browns will host the Steelers in the season opener on Sept. 9.