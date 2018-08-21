Georgia, Oregon Agree to Contract to Play in 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks will meet in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 3, 2022, according to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Both coaches wanted to do it, and we got with the athletic directors and were able to put a deal together," Peach Bowl, Inc. president and CEO Gary Stokan said, via Tucker. "We are ecstatic about having Georgia and Oregon."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.