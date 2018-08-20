Arsene Wenger Backs Thierry Henry for Bordeaux Managerial Position

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Arsenal's on loan former player, and the club's all time highest scorer, Thierry Henry, left, stands near the club's French manager Arsene Wenger during a training session at the club's facilities in London Colney, England, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012. Arsenal are due to play AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 soccer match in Milan on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed Thierry Henry wants to become the next manager of Bordeaux and has backed the Gunners legend, saying he has the qualities to succeed. 

Wenger made the comments in an interview with Corse Matin (h/t AS):

"Yes, he wants to do it, he is intelligent and he has the qualities.

"The existential question that we always ask ourselves is whether we are ready to sacrifice our life for the coaching profession.

"Being passionate is selfish work. When you are passionate, you steal your time from those whom you love and to whom you could have given much more."

Per the report, Bordeaux suspended current coach Gus Poyet after he hit out at the club over the sale of Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier.

Bordeaux' football team Uruguayan head coach Gustavo Poyet poses on May 15, 2018 in Le Haillan, western France, during a team training session. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images)
MEHDI FEDOUACH/Getty Images

While Poyet has officially been suspended, the French media are convinced he no longer has a future with Les Girondins and are already reporting on his sacking. According to the likes of Goal France and L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Laurent Blanc, Remi Garde, Jurgen Klinsmann and Michael Laudrup are all possible replacements.

All outlets appear to name Henry as the favourite, however. The Arsenal legend is coming off a big summer, working as an assistant alongside Roberto Martinez with Belgium. The Red Devils finished third at the FIFA World Cup, their best-ever result. 

The other candidates all have more experience than Henry, but it's the 41 year old who presents the most exciting option because of his relative inexperience. He's only had success as an assistant, and perhaps that will carry over when he takes the step up.

Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez and Belgium's assistant coach Thierry Henry celebrate at the Grand Place/Grote Markt in Brussels city center, as Belgian national football team Red Devils arrive to celebrate with supporters at the balcony of the city
YVES HERMAN/Getty Images

Les Girondins finished the 2017-18 Ligue 1 campaign in sixth place and traditionally slot in behind France's elite clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, Lyon and Marseille. They've gone nearly a decade without a Ligue 1 title and haven't won the Coupe de France in years, either, so the expectations wouldn't be very high if he took over at this stage.

Poyet could still be reinstated, but given the nature of his comments regarding the club, that seems unlikely at this point, via GFFN:

Bordeaux will take on Belgian side Gent in an all-important UEFA Europa League play-off series, with the first of two matches on Thursday. They'll face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday. 

Related

    Klopp Praises Key Stars...but Admits Liverpool Not Up to Scratch

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Praises Key Stars...but Admits Liverpool Not Up to Scratch

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Reus Scores 120' Dortmund Winner in DFB Cup 😯🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Reus Scores 120' Dortmund Winner in DFB Cup 😯🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Man City's Bravo Could Be Out Rest of Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City's Bravo Could Be Out Rest of Season

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Twitter Reacts: 'Keita Is What Man United Fans Think Pogba Is'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Twitter Reacts: 'Keita Is What Man United Fans Think Pogba Is'

    Eurosport UK
    via Eurosport UK