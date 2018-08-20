Frustrated Knicks Fan Auctioning Off Fanhood; Will Let Winner Pick New Team

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Few teams in sports are as frustrating to root for as the New York Knicks, and it appears one person has reached his breaking point after another lost season.

A fan is apparently selling his "fanhood" on eBay, placing a starting price of $1,973. That coincides with the last time the Knicks won a championship.

"I hate the Knicks. I love the Knicks, but I hate the Knicks," the 2,200-word listing reads. "... After all the ups, downs, more downs, more downs, infinite downs, I have reached my absolute breaking point. As of this moment, my New York Knicks fan-hood is officially for sale."

Whoever wins the bid can make this fan adopt a team of their choosing. He will then attend at least one home and away game, buy multiple jerseys and place a $500 bet on the squad topping its over/under, among other things.

Perhaps most surprisingly, there have already been two bids as of Monday afternoon.

While it's difficult to put a price on one's fandom, going five years without a playoff appearance and 45 years without a title can make you resort to desperate measures.