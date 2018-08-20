Rams Fan Gets 'Super Bowl Champions LIII' Tattoo Before Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams logo is shown at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum prior to the opening of the gates for a preseason NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Los Angles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Ryan Kang/Associated Press

One Los Angeles Rams fan has looked into his crystal ball to see what the outcome of Super Bowl LIII is going to be. 

The fan whose Twitter handle is R@msF@nSince76 showed off his Rams Super Bowl champions tattoo:

This is just the latest example of a trend. One Philadelphia Eagles fan went so far as to get a three-peat tattoo on his arm in November, three months before they defeated the New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl title.

The Rams did add a wealth of talent to a roster that won the NFC West last season. Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks are among the new additions who will try to bring Los Angeles a title. 

If things don't work out for the Rams this year, the fan did make the "Super Bowl Champions LIII" part of the tattoo small enough that he could have it altered for future seasons. 

Related

    Zimmer: Helmet Rule Will Cost Some 'Playoffs, Jobs'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zimmer: Helmet Rule Will Cost Some 'Playoffs, Jobs'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts, Jets Betting Favorites to Land Le'Veon in FA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts, Jets Betting Favorites to Land Le'Veon in FA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Sign Rob Havenstein to 4-Year Extension

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Rams Sign Rob Havenstein to 4-Year Extension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Travin Howard Hasn't Played a Preseason Snap

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Why Travin Howard Hasn't Played a Preseason Snap

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire