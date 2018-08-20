Rams Fan Gets 'Super Bowl Champions LIII' Tattoo Before Season

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

One Los Angeles Rams fan has looked into his crystal ball to see what the outcome of Super Bowl LIII is going to be.

The fan whose Twitter handle is R@msF@nSince76 showed off his Rams Super Bowl champions tattoo:

This is just the latest example of a trend. One Philadelphia Eagles fan went so far as to get a three-peat tattoo on his arm in November, three months before they defeated the New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl title.

The Rams did add a wealth of talent to a roster that won the NFC West last season. Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks are among the new additions who will try to bring Los Angeles a title.

If things don't work out for the Rams this year, the fan did make the "Super Bowl Champions LIII" part of the tattoo small enough that he could have it altered for future seasons.