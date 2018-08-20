College Football 2018 ACC Championship Odds: Clemson Tigers Betting Favorite

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers have been the class of the Atlantic Coast Conference over the past three years, winning the league's championship game each time during that stretch, including twice with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson under center.

Now it looks like senior Kelly Bryant will get his chance to follow in Watson's footsteps and win the title game in consecutive years, as Clemson is a strong -183 favorite (bet $183 to win $100) on the 2018 ACC championship odds to take home the title for the fourth time in a row at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

There had been some questions regarding whether or not Bryant would be the starter for the second-ranked Tigers this season due to the emergence of freshman Trevor Lawrence as his potential replacement. Regardless, Clemson remains loaded on both offense and defense and justifiably also sits as a larger favorite to win the conference's Atlantic Division for the fourth straight year at -315.

Clemson's opener against the Furman Paladins is set for September 1 at Memorial Stadium.

The second and third choices to win the ACC are much more debatable between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles at +650 (bet $100 to win $650) and +925, respectively.

The Seminoles were actually favored to win the conference a year ago before seeing starting quarterback Deondre Francois go down with a season-ending knee injury in their first game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Francois, a junior, was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate before giving way to James Blackman, who is expected to lead Florida State's offense again as a sophomore.

The Hurricanes are the only other team from the conference ranked in the Top 10 besides the Tigers at No. 8, and they are also favored to win the ACC Coastal Division at +115 over the Virginia Tech Hokies (+275). Miami head coach Mark Richt enters his third year at his alma mater and has re-built the program into a national championship contender again.

The Hokies appear to be their lone competition for the division title, and they are the +1500 fourth choice to win the conference championship game.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.