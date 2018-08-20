College Football 2018 Big Ten Championship Odds: Ohio State Betting Favorite

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have gone 73-8 straight up in six seasons under head coach Urban Meyer, including 47-3 in Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are hoping Meyer will be back leading them in 2018 as solid +175 favorites (bet $100 to win $175) on the 2018 Big Ten championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Meyer is currently on administrative leave as Ohio State continues to investigate how long he knew about spousal abuse allegations against his former assistant coach Zach Smith before he was fired. Meyer's future will be decided soon, and the betting odds to win the conference title seemingly hang in the balance considering his past success.

While odds to win the Big Ten's East Division remain off the board, the Wisconsin Badgers are strong favorites to win the West at -228 (bet $228 to win $100) with Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor.

The fourth-ranked Badgers currently sit one spot ahead of the Buckeyes in the AP poll, and Taylor is certainly one of the main reasons why. The sophomore running back out of New Jersey is battling at the top of the odds to win the Heisman Trophy with Bryce Love of the Stanford Cardinal after rushing for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman.

Wisconsin is the +270 second choice to win the Big Ten Championship Game as well after falling short in losses to Ohio State and the Penn State Nittany Lions the previous two years. The Michigan Wolverines are then third at +490 and the Nittany Lions are fourth at +840 followed by the Michigan State Spartans at +975.

Every other team in the Big Ten is listed at +4000 or worse, showing that this is indeed a top-heavy conference.

The Wolverines are an intriguing team to watch, especially if Meyer is suspended or fired, due to the fact that they have finished behind the Buckeyes in the first three years since Jim Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor as their head coach. In fact, Michigan has not finished better than third in the Big Ten East under Harbaugh, something he hopes to change this season with transfer quarterback Shea Patterson the new starter.

