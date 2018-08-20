Ohio State Trustees Will Meet Wednesday to Decide the Fate of Urban Meyer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

File-This July 24, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. The Big Ten East has been called the toughest division in college football, and that’s expected to be the case again this season even with the uncertainty surrounding Meyer and his defending conference champion Ohio State Buckeyes. (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File)
Annie Rice/Associated Press

Ohio State will provide resolution to the situation involving head coach Urban Meyer this week.

Per Lucas Sullivan of the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State said in a statement its board of trustees will meet on Wednesday to determine any potential discipline for Meyer. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

