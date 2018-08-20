Ohio State Trustees Will Meet Wednesday to Decide the Fate of Urban Meyer

Ohio State Trustees Will Meet Wednesday to Decide the Fate of Urban MeyerAugust 20, 2018
Annie Rice/Associated Press
Ohio State will provide resolution to the situation involving head coach Urban Meyer this week.
Per Lucas Sullivan of the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State said in a statement its board of trustees will meet on Wednesday to determine any potential discipline for Meyer.
