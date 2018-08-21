Late-Season Yankees Letdown Could Ignite $700M Offseason Spending Spree

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The New York Yankees swept the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. It was a much-needed bit of good news in what has mostly been a late-season collapse for New York.

On June 29, the Yankees were 53-26 and tied with the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East. Since then, they've gone 25-20 and entered play Monday in second place, 9.5 games behind Boston.

New York opened August with five consecutive losses, four of them to the Red Sox. Not only were the Yankees getting buried in the division, but it was possible they'd whiff on one of the AL's wild-card spots.

Those fears were allayed, at least temporarily, by the sweep of Toronto. The Yanks own the top wild-card position. A return to the playoffs is probable, if not assured.

Still, this is not the outcome New York was hoping for after marching to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2017 and shooting out of the gate in 2018 as a power-hitting juggernaut.

Even if the Yanks squeeze into the postseason, will their late-season swoon prompt a massive spending spree this winter to assure they're a true powerhouse rather than a mere contender?

This much is undeniable: The Yankees have major questions marks.

Key young stars (or hopeful stars) such as outfielder Clint Frazier, first baseman Greg Bird and catcher Gary Sanchez have been hit by injuries and beset by underperformance. Outfielder Aaron Judge is sidelined by a fractured wrist that has taken longer to heal than initially expected. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is dealing with a bruised heel.

The starting rotation is an even bigger concern. After looking like a Cy Young Award contender early in the year, ace Luis Severino has posted a 6.58 ERA in July and a 5.40 ERA in August. Veteran left-hander CC Sabathia's body appears to be breaking down. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the shelf after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Add it up, and the Yankees have a roster begging for upgrades all over.

Prior to the 2009 season, New York spent nearly $425 million to add Sabathia, right-hander A.J. Burnett and first baseman Mark Teixeira. Those contracts were burdensome, especially on the back end, but the Yanks went on to win the World Series in 2009.

Could they follow a similar formula in this winter's rich free-agent class, when prizes such as outfielder Bryce Harper and infielder Manny Machado will be ripe for the picking?

The Yankees managed to stay under the luxury-tax threshold even after adding salary at the trade deadline, as Mike Axisa of River Ave Blues outlined. And the luxury-tax cutoff will rise from $195 million in 2018 to $197 million next season and $210 million by 2021.

If the Yanks brass wants to spend big, it can.

It could hinge on how 2018 plays out. Maybe New York gets some injured players back, Severino rediscovers his ace-like form, the stars align and the Bronx Bombers go on a deep run.

But if Boston runs away with the division and the Yankees' flaws doom them to an early October exit, the temptation to throw dollars around will be tantalizing.

Grab Harper or Machado and toss in Patrick Corbin, who's averaging 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a 3.18 ERA for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Or heck, go huge and get Harper and Machado and figure out where to put them later. Pair them with Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Watch opposing pitchers melt in their cleats.

That would likely represent an outlay of $700 million or more. It might be something of a pipe dream. But these are the Yankees, with 27 titles and a well-deserved Evil Empire history at their back. Anything is possible.

"I don't like our position," Yankees general manager Bryan Cashman said in late July, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. "I want to be where they are."

"They" being the Red Sox. The archrivals. The measuring stick.

Cashman deserves credit for rebuilding New York's farm system and adding bushels of burgeoning talent in recent years. A lot of that talent has blossomed and provided the franchise with a strong foundation. Now, it may be time to pull the trigger on an old-fashioned spending spree.

In other words, it may be time for the Yankees to be the Yankees—risk and perception be damned.

All statistics and standings current entering Monday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.