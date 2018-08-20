Sam Ehlinger Named Texas' Starting QB vs. Maryland over Shane Buechele

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman told reporters Monday that Sam Ehlinger is likely to serve as the team's starting quarterback against Maryland and received the majority of the first-team reps Monday, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com.

Ehlinger and Shane Buechele had been battling for the starting quarterback position this summer.

