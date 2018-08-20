Sam Ehlinger Named Texas' Starting QB vs. Maryland over Shane Buechele

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throw during the team's Orange-White intrasquad spring college football game, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman told reporters Monday that Sam Ehlinger is likely to serve as the team's starting quarterback against Maryland and received the majority of the first-team reps Monday, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com.

Ehlinger and Shane Buechele had been battling for the starting quarterback position this summer.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

