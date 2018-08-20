Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 Poll

Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 PollAugust 20, 2018
Alabama's position as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press college football preseason poll is nearly as predictable as clockwork.
The Crimson Tide has Nick Saban on the sidelines, and his presence means that Alabama will almost always be among the top recruiting teams in the nation. However, once Saban gets his hands on those players, he finds a way to make the great players even better.
That's why Alabama is in the top spot, followed by Clemson, Georgia and Wisconsin.
The presence of a Big Ten school not named Ohio State in the top four may be the biggest surprise.
Here's a look at the preseason AP poll, along with Twitter reaction to some of the selections.
AP Preseason Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami (FL)
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU
This is the third straight season Alabama has started the year as the No. 1 team in the nation, and that puts the Crimson Tide in with elite company.
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
Alabama is the first team since Oklahoma (from 1985-1987) to start at the top of the AP Top 25 in three straight seasons. Full story by @ralphDrussoAP: https://t.co/2gLTFFzdlQ
Clemson has become nearly as big a name in college football as Alabama, and the No. 2 ranking is impressive for the Tigers. They have never been higher than that in any previous preseason ranking. Quarterback Kelly Bryant is sure to play a key role in the team's pursuit of a spot in the College Football Playoffs at the end of the season.
Clemson Football @ClemsonFB
In the first AP Preseason Top 25 poll, the Tigers come in at No. 2, tying for the highest preseason ranking in school history #ALLIN 🐅🐾 https://t.co/RELzkcdD3s https://t.co/7OE3mfCbF1
Zach Lentz @_Zach_Lentz
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Bryant out front as QBs showing big improvement https://t.co/E0w02yWuSv
Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy
Clemson looks to continue a remarkable NCAA record streak under Dabo Swinney. For the last 7 years, the Tigers have never finished the season ranked lower in the final AP poll compared to their preseason ranking. That could be tough this year: the Tigers start out at No. 2
Georgia is not the least bit satisfied with being recognized as a team that had a brilliant 2017 season and made it to the college football title game a year ago. The Bulldogs certainly came close to winning the championship, building a 13-point lead before succumbing to Alabama in overtime.
The AP voters recognize the Bulldogs as a powerhouse, voting them as the No. 3 team in the nation.
Bulldogs Game Day @WSBbulldogs
BREAKING: The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the nation in the AP Preseason Top 25! What do you think of their ranking? Too high, low, just right?? 🏈 FULL TOP 25: https://t.co/3Q6JMorMEn https://t.co/y2FU0RwOhZ
While the coaches' poll had Ohio State as the No. 3 team, AP preseason poll went with the Wisconsin Badgers as the nation's No. 4 team. The Buckeyes are a consistent college football powerhouse, but the Urban Meyer investigation will almost certainly be an issue this season.
It certainly was an auspicious day for the Big Ten, which saw five of its teams highly ranked.
ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton @ABC22FOX45
.@OhioState starts the season with a No. 5 ranking as they start their quest to repeat as Big Ten champions. What do you think of @OhioStateFB's rank? https://t.co/MKLIHEj8F8 https://t.co/UBQr2dHXSk
Dustin Schutte @SchutteCFB
The preseason Associated Press poll is out. Five #B1G teams in the top 14 spots: 4. Wisconsin 5. Ohio State 10. Penn State 11. Michigan State 14. Michigan https://t.co/Ty6UrxxYlM
Washington received the most respect out of the Pac-12, falling in as the No. 6 team. It would not be a shock if the Huskies made it to the College Football Playoff, especially if they can open the season with a win over Auburn in the season opener. Stanford, USC and Oregon also represent the conference in the Top 25.
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2018: Huskies lead Pac-12 favorites in search of league redemption. @gregbeacham https://t.co/UrlnXNddvk
Notre Dame has made it all the way to No. 12, but it will be awfully tough for the Fighting Irish to maintain such a ranking this year with its brutal schedule. Notre Dame faces Michigan, Stanford, Northwester, Florida Sate and USC this year, and going 3-2 in that span would be a tremendous achievement for Brian Kelly's team.
Notre Dame Football @NDFootball
The Irish come in at No. 12 in the Pre-Season AP Poll. #GoIrish ☘️ https://t.co/U9W5Ftz6Pc
