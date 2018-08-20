Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to AP NCAA Top 25 Poll

Steve Silverman@@profootballboyFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

The Alabama Crimson Tide starts the season as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll for the third straight year.
The Alabama Crimson Tide starts the season as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll for the third straight year.Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama's position as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press college football preseason poll is nearly as predictable as clockwork.

The Crimson Tide has Nick Saban on the sidelines, and his presence means that Alabama will almost always be among the top recruiting teams in the nation. However, once Saban gets his hands on those players, he finds a way to make the great players even better.

That's why Alabama is in the top spot, followed by Clemson, Georgia and Wisconsin.

The presence of a Big Ten school not named Ohio State in the top four may be the biggest surprise.

Here's a look at the preseason AP poll, along with Twitter reaction to some of the selections.

AP Preseason Top 25


1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami (FL)
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU

This is the third straight season Alabama has started the year as the No. 1 team in the nation, and that puts the Crimson Tide in with elite company.

Clemson has become nearly as big a name in college football as Alabama, and the No. 2 ranking is impressive for the Tigers. They have never been higher than that in any previous preseason ranking. Quarterback Kelly Bryant is sure to play a key role in the team's pursuit of a spot in the College Football Playoffs at the end of the season.

Georgia is not the least bit satisfied with being recognized as a team that had a brilliant 2017 season and made it to the college football title game a year ago. The Bulldogs certainly came close to winning the championship, building a 13-point lead before succumbing to Alabama in overtime.

The AP voters recognize the Bulldogs as a powerhouse, voting them as the No. 3 team in the nation.

While the coaches' poll had Ohio State as the No. 3 team, AP preseason poll went with the Wisconsin Badgers as the nation's No. 4 team. The Buckeyes are a consistent college football powerhouse, but the Urban Meyer investigation will almost certainly be an issue this season.

It certainly was an auspicious day for the Big Ten, which saw five of its teams highly ranked.

Washington received the most respect out of the Pac-12, falling in as the No. 6 team. It would not be a shock if the Huskies made it to the College Football Playoff, especially if they can open the season with a win over Auburn in the season opener. Stanford, USC and Oregon also represent the conference in the Top 25.

Notre Dame has made it all the way to No. 12, but it will be awfully tough for the Fighting Irish to maintain such a ranking this year with its brutal schedule. Notre Dame faces Michigan, Stanford, Northwester, Florida Sate and USC this year, and going 3-2 in that span would be a tremendous achievement for Brian Kelly's team.

 

Related

    Bama Ranked No. 1 in the First AP Poll

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bama Ranked No. 1 in the First AP Poll

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ehlinger Named Texas' Starting QB vs. Maryland

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ehlinger Named Texas' Starting QB vs. Maryland

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Maryland Announces Plans to Honor McNair

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Maryland Announces Plans to Honor McNair

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU WR Davis' Accuser Drops Battery Allegations

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU WR Davis' Accuser Drops Battery Allegations

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report