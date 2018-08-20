Raiders Rumors: Oakland Interested in George Iloka After Bengals Release

Raiders Rumors: Oakland Interested in George Iloka After Bengals ReleaseAugust 20, 2018
The Oakland Raiders are reportedly interested in signing veteran safety George Iloka, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Raiders plan to make run at S George Iloka, whom Bengals released Sunday. Connection is clear. Six seasons, 76 starts under DC Paul Guenther. Could step in and start opener three weeks from today. But finances to dictate his fit here, too.
Iloka, 28, registered 80 tackles and an interception last season. He earned a grade of 71.4 from Pro Football Focus, 40th among safeties.
Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reported that Iloka was "stunned" by his release, which the Bengals told him was made for financial reasons.
He was made expendable by the promising play of second-round pick Jessie Bates, who also comes at a discount compared to a veteran like Iloka.
George Iloka @George_iloka
Thankful for the opportunity Cincinnati. To my former teammates, best of luck and stay healthy, you guys have something special brewing there.
George Iloka @George_iloka
You can’t just say God’s Plan during the good. It’s God’s Plan during the bad and the uncertain. So..... God’s Plan 🙏🏾
Jessie Bates III @jlbiii3
It’s hard watching @George_iloka leave today...You have taught me so much in the short amount of time we had together & I will forever be grateful for your investment in me bro! Whatever team signs you is getting a hell of a player & a even better man. Respect ✊🏽 #BELIEVE
In Oakland, Marcus Gilchrist and Karl Joseph currently sit atop the depth chart, while players like Reggie Nelson and Obi Melifonwu are fighting for roles. But the Raiders likely won't be alone in their pursuit of Iloka.
Per Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, the Dallas Cowboys have discussed Iloka:
Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins
Internal discussions going on with the Cowboys about the safety position a source told @TheAthleticDFW George Iloka name has come up, but nothing serious as of now.
The Los Angeles Chargers are another possibility. Safety has been a question mark for the team, which was exacerbated Saturday when safety Jaylen Watkins reportedly tore his ACL.
It's hard to imagine that an experienced option like Iloka will be on the market for long.
