Raiders Rumors: Oakland Interested in George Iloka After Bengals Release

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly interested in signing veteran safety George Iloka, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Iloka, 28, registered 80 tackles and an interception last season. He earned a grade of 71.4 from Pro Football Focus, 40th among safeties.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reported that Iloka was "stunned" by his release, which the Bengals told him was made for financial reasons.

He was made expendable by the promising play of second-round pick Jessie Bates, who also comes at a discount compared to a veteran like Iloka.

In Oakland, Marcus Gilchrist and Karl Joseph currently sit atop the depth chart, while players like Reggie Nelson and Obi Melifonwu are fighting for roles. But the Raiders likely won't be alone in their pursuit of Iloka.

Per Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, the Dallas Cowboys have discussed Iloka:

The Los Angeles Chargers are another possibility. Safety has been a question mark for the team, which was exacerbated Saturday when safety Jaylen Watkins reportedly tore his ACL.

It's hard to imagine that an experienced option like Iloka will be on the market for long.