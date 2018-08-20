Jamaal Williams: Tackle That Caused Ankle Injury a Dirty Play

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams said a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams that caused his ankle injury was "most definitely" a dirty play.

On Sunday, Williams explained he felt it was "very unnecessary" for the Steelers defender to twist his ankle for as long as he did during Green Bay's 51-34 preseason victory Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

"He could've stopped and let go of my leg a long time before," Williams told reporters.

