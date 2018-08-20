College Football Rankings 2018: CFB Playoff Predictions After Preseason AP Poll

Associated Press

Alabama is the top team in the nation, according to the Associated Press preseason poll, and that positioning is not the least bit surprising.

When the regular season comes to an end and the top four teams are awarded spots in the College Football Playoff, it would be a shock if the Crimson Tide is not in the postseason tournament once again.

Nick Saban is the top coach in college football, and with each passing season, he makes an even stronger argument to be ranked among the greatest head coaches the sport has ever seen.

In addition to the braintrust on the Alabama sidelines, the Crimson Tide is loaded with talent. In addition to having a slew of starters who are likely to be considered for the next level at some point in their career, Alabama also has the depth that allows them to overcome injuries or a rare disappointing performance.

The big question is which teams are going to join the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson starts the season as the No. 2 team, and the Tigers should have an excellent chance of getting into the playoffs. Georgia, the team that had a 13-point lead over Alabama in the championship game, checks in at No. 3 in the AP poll, while Wisconsin is the No. 4 team.

Here's how the initial poll played out, and we take a look at the four teams we think will emerge as college football's Final Four.

AP Preseason Top 25



1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami (FL)

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Predicted College Football Playoff teams

While the Crimson Tide is the No. 1 team and a sure bet to compete in the College Football Playoff, there are issues with this team.

The quarterback position is still undecided between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts has the experience edge and performed quite well in Saturday's scrimmage, but he may have a hard time beating out Tagovailoa.

That's because Saban remembers that Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide back from the deficit in last year's title game. He also has the stronger arm of the two, and when it comes to making big plays, Tagovailoa can use his rocket arm to jump-start the Alabama offense.

"We made a lot more explosive plays today, were a lot more consistent on offense, took care of the ball pretty well," Saban said after Saturday's scrimmage, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports. "Both quarterbacks played well. ... We had a couple two-minute situations at the end of the game that we were successful at."

Senior running back Damien Harris should provide a dependable threat in the running game, and there's no reason to think the Crimson Tide won't have their usual array of defensive studs who can dominate.

Clemson has become nearly as dependable a performer as Alabama in college football.

Head coach Dabo Swinney always finds a way to get the most out of his team, and if they ever suffer an early-season loss, he finds a way to get the most out of his team the following week. There is no such thing as a slump as far as the Tigers are concerned.

Clemson has its own quarterback battle between senior Kelly Bryant and true freshman Trevor Lawrence, but it would be a surprise if Bryant didn't win the battle. Lawrence is quite talented and will see the field, but the team will depend on Bryant.

The Tigers also need a big year from running back Travis Etienne, who has the speed and explosiveness to make a run at the Heisman Trophy. Etienne ran for 766 yards a year ago, and he averaged 7.2 yards per carry while scoring 13 touchdowns.

The defense is keyed by pass-rushers Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, who combined for 33.5 tackles for loss and 18.0 sacks a year ago.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia is not going quietly into the night, either. The Bulldogs have one of the best sophomore quarterbacks in the nation in Jake Fromm, who came within a few inches and seconds of winning the national title as a freshman.

Fromm threw for 2,615 yards with a 24-7 TD-interception ratio last year, and he showed great awareness and patience in the pocket.

Fromm won't have Nick Chubb or Sony Michel behind him this year, but the aptly named D'Andre Swift ran for 618 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago, and he looks like a star.

The defense will have a hard time adapting to life without star linebacker Roquan Smith, but the secondary looks strong. Safety Jake Reed could turn out to be a game-changer.

While Wisconsin slots in as the No. 4 team and appears to be the best team in the Big Ten West, head coach Paul Chryst has tough road games coming up at Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State. They could lose at least two of them, and that would clearly eliminate them from title contention.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Don't count out the Miami Hurricanes from nailing down one of the CFP spots.

The Hurricanes started out with a 10-0 record, and Mark Richt should have a mature team that can handle the pressure. Miami lost its next three games after that brilliant getaway, and the Hurricanes should be able to avoid a painful slump at the end of the year.

Wide receiver Ahmmon Richards has a chance to be one of the best at his position, while running back Travis Homer is also solid.

The team's powerful defense looks just as nasty as it was a year ago. Led by brilliant All-ACC cornerback Michael Jackson, the defense should be able to take the ball away from opponents with great frequency.