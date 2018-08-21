Premier League Week 3 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers will give champions Manchester City a stern test at Molineux to begin the third week of the 2018/19 Premier League season on Saturday.

City top the table after two wins from two, a run Chelsea have matched, but the Londoners will be challenged by former manager Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United on Sunday.

Monday will see Manchester United attempt to rebound after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Week 3 Fixtures (Schedule, picks and predictions)

Saturday, August 25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET (City, 1-3)

/7:30 a.m. ET (City, 1-3) Arsenal vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Arsenal, 3-2)

/10 a.m. ET (Arsenal, 3-2) Bournemouth vs. Everton : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 2-2)

: 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 2-2) Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1)

/10 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1) Southampton vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Leicester, 0-1)

/10 a.m. ET (Leicester, 0-1) Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET (Liverpool, 4-1)

Sunday, August 26

Watford vs. Crystal Palace: 1:30 p.m. BST /8:30 a.m. ET (Draw, 0-0)

vs. Crystal Palace: 1:30 p.m. /8:30 a.m. ET (Draw, 0-0) Fulham vs. Burnley : 4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET ( Fulham , 2-1)

vs. : 4 p.m. /11 a.m. ET ( , 2-1) Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: 4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1)

Monday, August 27

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET (Draw, 1-1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City

City will get a firsthand look at rumoured transfer target Ruben Neves. The Citizens are reportedly keen on bidding for the Wolves playmaker in January, according to Phil Thomas of The Sun.

The 21-year-old has the technical quality to fit among City's midfielders. Along with fellow Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho, Neves can help Wolves assert themselves against the title favourites.

Of course, City's players rarely find themselves without the ball for long. When they have it, Sergio Aguero is the focal point they will aim for.

The Argentina international helped himself to a hat-trick during Sunday's 6-1 win over Huddersfield Town. Getting goals in threes has become a happy habit for City's prolific No. 10:

Aguero's threat has been increased by manager Pep Guardiola playing fellow striker Gabriel Jesus alongside him the way he did against the Terriers.

Neves will help Wolves cause some problems early on, but City have too much firepower to stay quiet for long.

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Benitez guided Chelsea to their UEFA Europa League triumph in 2013, largely thanks to his knack for making teams solid defensively. The Spaniard has made the same trait a feature for the Magpies.

Newcastle conceded 47 goals last season and kept a clean sheet last time out against Cardiff City despite going down to 10 men after 66 minutes. Benitez will count on a back four led by the imposing Jamaal Lascelles to frustrate Chelsea's attempts to play between the lines.

The Blues are adopting a slick and progressive brand of football under manager Maurizio Sarri. It's an approach underpinned by former Napoli schemer Jorginho, who was effective during Saturday's 3-2 win over Arsenal:

Jorginho will continue to pull the strings at St. James' Park, but Sarri may be more concerned about his back line, after the Gunners scored twice and wasted four more golden chances.

Benitez is astute enough to find ways for his players to expose a suspect Chelsea defence, where Marcos Alonso appears lost as a natural full-back in a flat back four.

Chelsea will impress in patches, but the hosts will do enough to pinch a point.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

All does not appear well at United, particularly after the limp way they lost 3-2 at Brighton on Sunday. The defeat has prompted questions about the relationship between manager Jose Mourinho and his players.

BBC Match of the Day 2 pundit Danny Murphy has accused the United manager of creating a negative atmosphere with his comments to the press about players and transfers.

The last thing Mourinho needs when under the spotlight is a visit from a Spurs side coming off back-to-back wins. Tottenham's latest victory was a 3-1 triumph over Fulham at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, during which striker Harry Kane ended his scoring drought in August.

Kane and Spurs can exploit United's vulnerability early on, but the Red Devils have a strong recent record against the north London club. The Old Trafford side won this fixture last season, before beating Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final.

Expect Mourinho's men to do enough to earn a draw, even if it won't end the questions about his squad.