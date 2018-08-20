Drake Davis Accuser Drops Battery Allegations; Police Still Investigating

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

An attorney for LSU Tigers wide receiver Drake Davis said the woman who accused Davis of battery leading to an arrest Friday night has retracted the allegations.

On Saturday, lawyer Marci Blaize told The Advocate she received a statement from the woman who said Davis had punched her and grabbed her throat in multiple instances.

"I have been contacted by the victim and she has provided me a statement that the allegations are, in fact, false," Blaize said. "It's my understanding that she has also made similar statements to other entities in law enforcement."

School spokesperson Ernie Ballard said the LSU Police Department will continue to investigate the case.

Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reported Davis, who was charged with second-degree battery, was suspended indefinitely by the Tigers following his arrest.

"This has been an absolute nightmare for Drake and his family," Blaize told The Advocate. "We hope that the truth surfaces and that the matter is resolved favorably so he can get back to living his life."

Davis, who's scheduled for a Monday court appearance, was set to play his junior season for LSU.

The Tigers are set to open the regular season Sept. 2 against the Miami Hurricanes.