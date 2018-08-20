Jordan McNair to Be Honored by Moment of Silence, Jersey Retirement After Death

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 11: A Maryland Terrapins football helmet during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Capitol One Field on November 11, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. The Wolverines won 84-75. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The University of Maryland will honor former Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died June 13 after suffering heatstroke during a May 29 practice, with two moments of silence and the retirement of his No. 79 jersey until 2021.

On Monday, Heather Dinich of ESPN.com reported the Terps will hold a moment of silence before their Sept. 1 season-opening clash with Texas and Sept. 15 home opener against Temple. In addition, no other player will wear his jersey through his anticipated 2020 graduation year.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Why This Year's Heisman Winner Will Be a RB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Why This Year's Heisman Winner Will Be a RB

    AthlonSports.com
    via AthlonSports.com

    Maryland football players will announce plans to honor Jordan McNair today at indoor facility

    Maryland Terrapins Football logo
    Maryland Terrapins Football

    Maryland football players will announce plans to honor Jordan McNair today at indoor facility

    Don Markus
    via baltimoresun.com

    Anonymous Coach Rips 'Overrated' Saban 😳

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Anonymous Coach Rips 'Overrated' Saban 😳

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: UGA's 5-Star RB Zamir White Tears ACL

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: UGA's 5-Star RB Zamir White Tears ACL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report