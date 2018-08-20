Jordan McNair to Be Honored by Moment of Silence, Jersey Retirement After Death

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The University of Maryland will honor former Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died June 13 after suffering heatstroke during a May 29 practice, with two moments of silence and the retirement of his No. 79 jersey until 2021.

On Monday, Heather Dinich of ESPN.com reported the Terps will hold a moment of silence before their Sept. 1 season-opening clash with Texas and Sept. 15 home opener against Temple. In addition, no other player will wear his jersey through his anticipated 2020 graduation year.

