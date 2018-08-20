Roberto Firmino Hints at Long-Term Liverpool Stay, Anfield Ambitions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino looks to be committed to Liverpool for the long haul after voicing his admiration for the club and its fans not long after signing a new five-year contract at Anfield.

Firmino told the Mirror's Chris Hatherall playing for Liverpool is something "you cannot really understand" unless you've experienced it. The Brazilian was full of love for Liverpool's support and his hopes to return their hospitality since his 2015 arrival from Hoffenheim, adding:

"When people ask what my ­ambitions are for the rest of my career, I always say that I live in the present.

"I don't look at more than what we have in front of us in the next few days.

"I'm only interested in Liverpool and winning everything I can with them. We have the best supporters in the world here, they are amazing—and there are Liverpool fans in every part of the planet.

"So we know what it would mean to be champions."

The 26-year-old spoke fondly of his Merseyside fanbase and gushed over the treatment he's received in his three years at Liverpool: "In my whole life, I never thought that I would get treated like I do here."

Manager Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly wants to keep his attacking trident of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane together as long as he can, and he recently complimented the trio for their unselfish relationship, per AS:

Hatherall mentioned interest in Firmino's signature arising from Barcelona earlier this year, but the five-year deal he signed in April meant summer speculation was kept to a minimum.

The Brazil international scored 27 goals in all competitions last season—including 15 in the league—beating his career-best tally for a single campaign by five goals and continuing his growth at Anfield.

Firmino's evolution under Klopp has been fascinating to watch. Signed by his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, Klopp has removed the South American from the wing and has capitalised on his strengths as a centre-forward instead.

Although Firmino isn't always the end product ahead of Salah or Mane, he seems to revel in his duties, and Statman Dave lauded him as elite for his position after the season-opening 4-0 win over West Ham United:

Liverpool ended up fourth in the Premier League last season to go along with their runners-up finish to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with Firmino & Co. hoping to go one better this time around.

It speaks volumes of the comforting club atmosphere Klopp has helped create that one of his top stars seems so eager to remain despite failing to win a trophy in almost three years at Anfield.

That being said, it seems as though it's the supporters who can take a great deal of the credit for making Firmino feel quite so welcome in England.