Chargers Safety Jaylen Watkins Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Jaylen Watkins #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up during Super Bowl LII practice on February 1, 2018 at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins reportedly suffered a torn ACL on Saturday night that will cost him the 2018 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Watkins, who started for the team in its preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at free safety, suffered the injury in the second quarter.

Watkins, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, registering 56 career tackles. Last year, he earned a grade of just 57.2 from Pro Football Focus, appearing in 12 games. 

He was attempting to hold off players like rookie first-round pick Derwin James, Jahleel Addae and Rayshawn Jenkins for a starting spot at safety, and his latest injury is another major blow for a secondary that already lost cornerback Jason Verrett for the season to a torn Achilles.

It's been a tough offseason for the team's depth chart in general, as tight end Hunter Henry and guard Forrest Lamp have also already been lost for the 2018 campaign. 

In his absence, the team has plenty of questions at the position and could seek to add more depth with players like Eric Reid and George Iloka—who was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, per Rapoport—available as free agents.

The Chargers will have to determine precisely what role they envision for James and whether he's ready to handle it before making any moves. Either way, safety remains one of the team's question marks heading into the season. 

