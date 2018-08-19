NFL Rumors: Ex-Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick to Sign Chiefs Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick will reportedly sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Scandrick, 31, signed a two-year deal with Washington in March but was released by the team last week.

Scandrick appeared in 11 games for Dallas last season, registering 38 tackles. He earned a grade of 55.3 from Pro Football Focus, 108th among cornerbacks.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Cowboys, accumulating eight interceptions in that time, Scandrick joined Washington this offseason, where he was supposed to pair with Josh Norman as a starting corner.

Washington let Bashaud Breeland walk in free agency and traded Kendall Fuller to Kansas City in the Alex Smith deal, leaving a vacancy at the position.

But according to John Keim of ESPN.com, Scandrick's release last week "signals two things: [Washington has] confidence in second-year [player] Fabian Moreau to cover in the slot and in Quinton Dunbar to start opposite Norman. Also, they've been pleased with rookies Greg Stroman and Danny Johnson."

Washington coach Jay Gruden said Scandrick's release "had nothing to do with his play," per ESPN.com.

In Kansas City, Scandrick should serve as veteran depth behind projected starters Fuller and Steven Nelson, fighting for a role with David Amerson and Tremon Smith.