Redskins Rumors: Orlando Scandrick to Be Cut, Signed Contract in Offseason

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

Washington Redskins cornerback Orlando Scandrick, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Doctson at NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/Associated Press

Washington will release veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Scandrick signed a two-year contract with the team back in March, which Garafolo reported included a $1 million signing bonus. The deal was worth up to $10 million.

Prior to signing with Washington earlier this offseason, Scandrick had played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys. A fifth-round pick in 2008, the 5'10", 196-pound cornerback spent 10 years in Dallas, piling up 406 tackles, eight interceptions, 63 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and 11.5 sacks.

While Josh Norman headlines the Washington secondary, the team also has a slew of young defensive backs who have impressed this offseason. Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau are among the players Jay Gruden and Co. will now lean on.

Scandrick proved durable early in his career, not missing a game through his first three years, but he has not played in all 16 games since 2013. He missed the entire 2015 season after tearing his ACL and MCL.

Now 31 years old, Scandrick could generate interest on the open market as teams look to shore up their secondaries. Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel tweeted Monday the Miami Dolphins are "actively and aggressively" pursuing a starting cornerback.

