Nick Saban: Alabama Fans, Media Think Team Can 'Just S--t Another Player'

Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn't mince words Saturday when he addressed the state of the Crimson Tide's second and third teams with the start of the 2018 regular season on the horizon.

"Because you all don't, you just think we just, whatever happens, we just s--t another player and everything is going to be perfect," Saban told reporters, according to AL.com's Michael Casagrande. "All of our fans think that. You all think that. That's what you write about. That's the message you send out there.

"Yeah, I worry about it all the time. I may be the only one. I do worry about it. So, I'm very worried about it. Every team has problems and look, how you manage problems and the discipline that you have to go about trying to help players improve and get better so they can have a role on the team, that's the most important thing we can do as coaches."

Saban has a point, of course.

However, it's not hard to see where the outside perception spawned from given Alabama's unparalleled success on the recruiting circuit.

The Crimson Tide owned the country's No. 1 recruiting classes in 2015, 2016 and 2017, with last year representing a high-water mark, as they received pledges from six 5-star recruits and 18 4-star players.



Alabama dropped to No. 5 overall in this year's recruiting standings. Still, that hasn't stopped the defending champion from settling in as the title favorite at +175 (bet $100 to win $175), according to OddsShark.

