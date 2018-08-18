Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Ditches Iconic Mullet, Gets New Haircut

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys coaches during warm ups before game action against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma State Cowboys won 49-42 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
David K Purdy/Getty Images

The iconic mullet is no more.

247Sports' Allan Bell shared a photo of the new-look Mike Gundy, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach is absent what became his trademark hairstyle:

The good news is Gundy seems to have made it easy to grow the mullet back. Maybe something more closely resembling the mullet will return for the Cowboys' opener Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears.

After all, Gundy himself admitted the unique look was responsible for garnering additional attention to Oklahoma State football and went so far as to say at 2017 Big 12 media days the mullet was worth millions as a marketing tool.

For the benefit of Oklahoma State as a whole, Gundy has to make the selfless move and grow out the mullet once again.

